Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 05:07 Photo ID: 8791053 VIRIN: 241206-N-FH842-1029 Resolution: 2307x3460 Size: 736.3 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.