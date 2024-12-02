USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2024) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Thomas Wilkerson, of Brandon, Miss., left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joehailan Rosario, of Aiken, S.C., complete a condition report during a flying squad drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Dec. 6, 2024. USS Sterett is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)