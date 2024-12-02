Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241210-N-AC395-2650 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 10, 2024) – A Sailor chains down an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 10, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    Carrier Strike Group
    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    CSG-1 Carl Vinson

