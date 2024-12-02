Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gettysburg's Deployment

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ENGLISH CHANNEL (Nov. 30, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), participate in a seamanship training evolution aboard the ship, Nov. 30. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8791044
    VIRIN: 241130-N-HF194-1056
    Resolution: 3743x5615
    Size: 926.52 KB
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment
    Gettysburg's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    U.S. Navy
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    USS Gettysburg (CG 64)
    HST CSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download