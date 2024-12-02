ENGLISH CHANNEL (Nov. 30, 2024) Seaman David Hafoka, a native of National City, California, prepares to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a seamanship training evolution aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Nov. 30. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 04:25
|Photo ID:
|8791042
|VIRIN:
|241130-N-HF194-1008
|Resolution:
|3927x2618
|Size:
|806.66 KB
|Location:
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.