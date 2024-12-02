USS Carl Vinson Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241210-N-AC395-2613 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 10, 2024) - An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 approaches the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during flight operations, Dec. 10, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)