    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a force protection drill [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a force protection drill

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kevin Mullaly, from Wethersfield, Connecticut, subdues a simulated active shooter during a force protection drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 00:24
    Photo ID: 8790788
    VIRIN: 241209-N-OE145-1034
    Resolution: 3374x4218
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Drill
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan

