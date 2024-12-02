Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees from NMCB-3 and NMCB-5 Complete Crane Certifications During Turnover Operation [Image 11 of 12]

    Seabees from NMCB-3 and NMCB-5 Complete Crane Certifications During Turnover Operation

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB-3) and NMCB-5 conduct crane certifications during a turnover operation to ensure equipment and teams remain mission-ready. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments, and is capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility with efficient airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    This work, Seabees from NMCB-3 and NMCB-5 Complete Crane Certifications During Turnover Operation [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

