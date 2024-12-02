Seabees from NMCB-3 and NMCB-5 Complete Crane Certifications During Turnover Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB-3) and NMCB-5 conduct crane certifications during a turnover operation to ensure equipment and teams remain mission-ready. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments, and is capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility with efficient airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)