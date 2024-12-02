Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey A. VanAntwerp, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Gen. Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff, discussing operational planning at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)