Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey A. VanAntwerp, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, leads exercise efforts during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 8, 2024. As a part of Operation Pacific Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 22:45
|Photo ID:
|8790693
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-WY430-6095
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
