    Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration [Image 1 of 4]

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey A. VanAntwerp, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, discusses exercise efforts during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Operation Pathways enhances interoperability with a dozen Indo-Pacific allies and partners, strengthening joint and combined readiness, and positioning forces for rapid deployment in times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 22:55
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Japan
    Fort Shafter
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

