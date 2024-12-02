Yama Sakura 87: Staff Integration

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey A. VanAntwerp, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Pacific, discusses exercise efforts during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Operation Pathways enhances interoperability with a dozen Indo-Pacific allies and partners, strengthening joint and combined readiness, and positioning forces for rapid deployment in times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8790691
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-WY430-3770
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views: 1
|1
Downloads: 0
|0
