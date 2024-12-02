2024 G-4 Section Group Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and civilians with Logistics Division, G-4, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a section group photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Annual section group photos are taken to aid in maintaining historical records of current and past staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez)