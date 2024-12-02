Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 G-4 Section Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and civilians with Logistics Division, G-4, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a section group photo on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Annual section group photos are taken to aid in maintaining historical records of current and past staff. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andres Hernandez)

