USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

241209-N-FS097-1279 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 9, 2024) - An F-35C Lightning II assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97 approaches the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 9, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)