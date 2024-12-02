Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241209-N-FS097-1202 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 9, 2024) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 9, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8790579
    VIRIN: 241209-N-FS097-1202
    Resolution: 4158x2734
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippine Sea
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download