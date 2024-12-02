USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241209-N-FS097-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 9, 2024) – Aircraft from Carrier Airwing TWO embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), perform flight operations Dec. 9, 2024. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)