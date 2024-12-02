Buffalo District at Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Buffalo District teammates enjoy their time during the annual tree lighting ceremony at district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2024.

The Buffalo district lights a ‘tradition tree’ every year with special ornaments from teammates, representing the different cultures and traditions celebrated. Each ornament tells a story, just like the vibrant community we serve. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)