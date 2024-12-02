Buffalo District teammates enjoy their time during the annual tree lighting ceremony at district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2024.
The Buffalo district lights a ‘tradition tree’ every year with special ornaments from teammates, representing the different cultures and traditions celebrated. Each ornament tells a story, just like the vibrant community we serve. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 14:55
|Photo ID:
|8789977
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-FB511-6934
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District at Tree Lighting [Image 5 of 5], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.