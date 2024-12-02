CNO Visits Industry Partners and UUVRON 3

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leaders from Boeing and Capt. Michael Dolbec, commodore, Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group ONE (UUVRON 1) in Huntington Beach, Calif., Dec. 6. Franchetti visited to see first-hand how the Navy is operationally integrating robotic and autonomous systems like the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle into the conventional Fleet as part of the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8789976
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-OK726-1353
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|919.29 KB
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
