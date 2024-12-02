Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Industry Partners and UUVRON 3 [Image 5 of 6]

    CNO Visits Industry Partners and UUVRON 3

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leaders from Boeing and Capt. Michael Dolbec, commodore, Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group ONE (UUVRON 1) in Huntington Beach, Calif., Dec. 6. Franchetti visited to see first-hand how the Navy is operationally integrating robotic and autonomous systems like the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle into the conventional Fleet as part of the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 14:58
    Photo ID: 8789975
    VIRIN: 241206-N-OK726-1350
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 975.89 KB
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits Industry Partners and UUVRON 3 [Image 6 of 6], by CPO William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

