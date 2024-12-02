Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo District at Tree Lighting [Image 3 of 5]

    Buffalo District at Tree Lighting

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Buffalo District teammates enjoy their time during the annual tree lighting ceremony at district headquarters, Buffalo, New York, Dec. 6, 2024.The Buffalo district lights a ‘tradition tree’ every year with special ornaments from teammates, representing the different cultures and traditions celebrated. Each ornament tells a story, just like the vibrant community we serve. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

