Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241209-N-CD453-1031 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Dec. 9, 2024) The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, arrives in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Dec. 9, 2024. Holsey is visiting Trinidad and Tobago to meet with the nation's senior leaders to discuss security cooperation and to gather with regional security leaders for the Dec. 11-12 Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)