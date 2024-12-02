Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    241209-N-CD453-1043 PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (Dec. 9, 2024) The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, greets Group Captain Kemba Hannays, commanding officer of Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, upon his arrival to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Dec. 9, 2024. Holsey is visiting Trinidad and Tobago to meet with the nation's senior leaders to discuss security cooperation and to gather with regional security leaders for the Dec. 11-12 Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) 2024. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8789697
    VIRIN: 241209-N-CD453-1043
    Resolution: 2866x3582
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    This work, Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago
    Adm. Holsey visits Trinidad and Tobago

    Caribbean
    Trinidad and Tobago
    CANSEC
    Alvin Holsey

