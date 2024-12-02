11B10 Infantrymen Course Weapons Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Class 001-25 Infantrymen Course (11B10) 201st Multi-functional Training Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, arrived at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Dec. 9, 2024, to practice their skills firing an M4 carbine by engaging targets and applying the correct marksmanship fundamentals and target engagement techniques, so each target was hit or suppressed.