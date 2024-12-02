Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11B10 Infantrymen Course Weapons Qualification [Image 1 of 15]

    11B10 Infantrymen Course Weapons Qualification

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Students from Class 001-25 Infantrymen Course (11B10) 201st Multi-functional Training Regiment, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, arrived at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center in Salinas, Dec. 9, 2024, to practice their skills firing an M4 carbine by engaging targets and applying the correct marksmanship fundamentals and target engagement techniques, so each target was hit or suppressed.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8789621
    VIRIN: 241209-A-HW727-2180
    Resolution: 4166x2976
    Size: 784.44 KB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    This work, 11B10 Infantrymen Course Weapons Qualification [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Alexis Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

