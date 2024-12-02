Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircrew member uses a wrench before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deployed a C-130J to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise occurring throughout December 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)