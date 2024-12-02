Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 8]

    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircrew member uses a wrench before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 9, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deployed a C-130J to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise occurring throughout December 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    This work, Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

