    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 5 of 8]

    Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules loadmaster secures cargo before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2024. The Combined Defense of the Arabian Peninsula requires the regular and routine training between forces, and the Royal Saudi Air Force is leading the coalition’s efforts by hosting TUWAIQ-4 to achieve greater operational effects and capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8789423
    VIRIN: 241209-F-HP405-1063
    Resolution: 4535x3017
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    This work, Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

