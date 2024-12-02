Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise Tuwaiq

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilot looks at cargo before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
