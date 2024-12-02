Heavy Equipment airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules pilots conduct pre-flight checks before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 9, 2024. As part of the ongoing defense of the Arabian Peninsula, the Royal Saudi Air Force invited U.S. Air Forces Central along with several regional and coalition partners to advance tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
