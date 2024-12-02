A military child enjoys holiday festivities at MacWonderland at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. MacWonderland is an annual event put together by the 6th Force Support Squadron that brings holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|12.06.2024
|12.09.2024 11:45
|8789401
|241206-F-RI626-1019
|8256x5504
|3.31 MB
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|4
|1
This work, MacWonderland brings holiday cheer to MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.