    MacWonderland brings holiday cheer to MacDill AFB

    MacWonderland brings holiday cheer to MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Military children enjoy holiday festivities at MacWonderland at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. MacWonderland is an annual event put together by the 6th Force Support Squadron that brings holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

