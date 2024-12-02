MacWonderland brings holiday cheer to MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A military child enjoys holiday festivities at MacWonderland at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 6, 2024. MacWonderland is an annual event put together by the 6th Force Support Squadron that brings holiday cheer to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)