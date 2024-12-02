Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Assumption of Command

    2024 Assumption of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Rapelje, 301 FW command chief, watch during a 44th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The 44 MXS is part of the 44th Fighter Group, a geographically-separated unit that falls under the 301 FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

