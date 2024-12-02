2024 Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, 301st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Rapelje, 301 FW command chief, watch during a 44th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The 44 MXS is part of the 44th Fighter Group, a geographically-separated unit that falls under the 301 FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)