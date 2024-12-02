Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – Range 40 / 1st BN 162nd INF CT NG / MK19 / 40 MIL – 6 Dec 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    JB MDL – Range 40 / 1st BN 162nd INF CT NG / MK19 / 40 MIL – 6 Dec 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers from the 1st BN 162nd Infantry are a National Guard Unit from Connecticut. They are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 40 training on the MK19 40 MIL. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)

