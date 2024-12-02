21st TSC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st TSC commander (left) congratulates outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus (right) on a job well done. Primus relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Denice M. Malave during a change of responsibility ceremony, Dec. 5, 2024 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
