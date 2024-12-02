Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st TSC commander (left) congratulates outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus (right) on a job well done. Primus relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Denice M. Malave during a change of responsibility ceremony, Dec. 5, 2024 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8788966
    VIRIN: 241205-A-PB921-1070
    Resolution: 1920x2024
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 21st TSC Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    21st TSC
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

