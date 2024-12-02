Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Bryan Adams (incoming Commander) relates his future work projects and salutes his soldiers during the 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of Command ceremony, in Mons, Montgomery Auditorium SHAPE, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)