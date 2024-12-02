Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Scott-Grunwald (outgoing Commander) relates his years passed with soldiers and civilian employees and thanks them during the 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of Command ceremony, in Mons, Montgomery Auditorium SHAPE, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)