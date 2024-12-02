Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command

    MONS, SUPRèME HEADQUARTERS POWER IN EUROPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Zachary Scott-Grunwald (outgoing Commander) gives the Unit's colors to Col. Angela E. Reber (Presiding Officer) during the 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company change of Command ceremony, in Mons, Montgomery Auditorium SHAPE, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
