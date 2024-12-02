Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB Logistics Support Team-Africa main integrator for LAR, LOGCAP support in Africa

    405th AFSB Logistics Support Team-Africa main integrator for LAR, LOGCAP support in Africa

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William Popp (center) poses for a photo with Maj. Jeremy Evans, the chief of Logistics Support Team-Africa, at the U.S. embassy. Also pictured are members of the country team and Col. Scott Shore from the 79th Theater Support Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

