U.S. Ambassador to Uganda William Popp (center) poses for a photo with Maj. Jeremy Evans, the chief of Logistics Support Team-Africa, at the U.S. embassy. Also pictured are members of the country team and Col. Scott Shore from the 79th Theater Support Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8788752
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-A4479-1553
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB Logistics Support Team-Africa main integrator for LAR, LOGCAP support in Africa [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB Logistics Support Team-Africa main integrator for LAR, LOGCAP support in Africa
No keywords found.