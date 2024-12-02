Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines receive fuel from U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines receive fuel from U.S. Air Force

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emane Jenson, a fuel distribution operator with the 35th Logistics Squadron, 35th Mission Group, 35th Fighter Wing, refuels an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as a part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Harsh weather conditions led to snow on the camera lens, causing the lens flares in the image. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Jenson is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 00:11
    Photo ID: 8788713
    VIRIN: 241207-M-JN298-1535
    Resolution: 6067x3413
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines receive fuel from U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cold weather
    ready to fight
    one team one fight
    air force support
    lens flares
    warming layers

