U.S. Marines receive fuel from U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emane Jenson, a fuel distribution operator with the 35th Logistics Squadron, 35th Mission Group, 35th Fighter Wing, refuels an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as a part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Harsh weather conditions led to snow on the camera lens, causing the lens flares in the image. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Jenson is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)