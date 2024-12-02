U.S. Marines receive fuel from U.S. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emane Jenson, left, a fuel distribution operator with the 35th Logistics Squadron, 35th Mission Group, 35th Fighter Wing, assists U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaylen Anderson, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft as a part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. One of the ATR program’s primary focuses is to enable U.S. and Japanese militaries to maintain readiness and enhance cohesion. Jenson is a native of California. Anderson is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)