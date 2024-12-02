USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Shridat Parsuram, left, from New York, serves chicken to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Lee Byron, from Norfolk, Virginia, during brunch in the aft mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)