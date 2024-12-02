Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Tabitha Miller, left, from Tampa, Florida, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Kandi Faris, from Orlando, Florida, serve chicken and waffles during brunch in the aft mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8788661
    VIRIN: 241208-N-OE145-1196
    Resolution: 7138x4764
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) serves Sunday brunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    brunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download