Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

241208-N-BE753-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Kiano Chavez, left, from Albuquerque, N.M., and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 2nd Class Pulou Tua, from Radcliff, Ky., conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)