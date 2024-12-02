31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts motorized raid exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Phillip Shankles, a machine gunner with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a patrol during a simulated motorized raid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)