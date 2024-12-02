Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts motorized raid exercise [Image 3 of 9]

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts motorized raid exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, set security during a simulated motorized raid exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:41
    VIRIN: 241207-M-MI274-1159
    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts motorized raid exercise [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    Machine Gun
    Patrolling
    MTVR
    INDOPACIFIC
    Motorized Raid

