Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mabel Weaver gets her face painted during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Friends and family participated in the event which included meeting Santa, face painting, games, live music and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)