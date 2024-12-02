Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Medeira family (left) and the Hand Family (right) pose for a group photo in front of the tree during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Friends and family participated in the event which included meeting Santa, face painting, games, live music and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)