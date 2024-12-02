Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Members of the Guam Army National Guard perform live music during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The Tree Lighting Ceremony had live performances from Army National Guard, Andersen Middle School choir, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 20:35
    Photo ID: 8788487
    VIRIN: 241206-F-VX152-1141
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC25
    Christmas
    Santa
    Andersen AFB
    Guam Army National Guard
    Tree Lighting Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download