Members of the Guam Army National Guard perform live music during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The Tree Lighting Ceremony had live performances from Army National Guard, Andersen Middle School choir, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 20:35
|Photo ID:
|8788487
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-VX152-1141
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.