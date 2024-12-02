Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Guam Army National Guard perform live music during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The Tree Lighting Ceremony had live performances from Army National Guard, Andersen Middle School choir, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)