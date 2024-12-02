Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, commander of the 36th Wing, speaks at the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Family and friends rallied together at the Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the start of the holiday season by meeting Santa and enjoying live music, face painting, games and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)