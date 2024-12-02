Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    The Grinch gets escorted away from the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. After attempting to steal the tree, The Grinch was apprehended and escorted by a 36th Security Forces Squadron Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    This work, Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC25
    Christmas
    Andersen AFB
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Grinch

