Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Grinch gets escorted away from the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. After attempting to steal the tree, The Grinch was apprehended and escorted by a 36th Security Forces Squadron Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)