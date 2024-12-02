Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Grinch attempts to steal the Christmas tree during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The Grinch was apprehended by a 36th Security Forces Squadron Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|12.06.2024
|12.08.2024 20:35
|8788482
|241206-F-VX152-1072
|4528x3016
|1.73 MB
|US
|2
|0
