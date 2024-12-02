Team Andersen Gathers for Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Grinch attempts to steal the Christmas tree during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at Andersen Air Force base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. The Grinch was apprehended by a 36th Security Forces Squadron Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)